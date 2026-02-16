Los Angeles County officials unanimously approved a comprehensive Heat Action Plan to combat extreme heat that kills over 200 residents annually. The plan prioritizes cooling outdoor spaces, improving indoor environments, and expanding public education about heat risks.

Los Angeles County officials approved a comprehensive Heat Action Plan on Tuesday, establishing a countywide strategy to combat extreme heat that kills more than 200 residents annually and disproportionately affects underserved communities.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the plan, authored by Board Chair Hilda L. Solis and coauthored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. The blueprint outlines how the county will respond to rising temperatures and increasingly frequent heat waves driven by climate change.

"The County's Heat Action Plan is not just a blueprint — it's a commitment to support Angelenos as we navigate a rising trend in extreme heat events," Solis said. "Now more than ever, the actions we take today to protect our residents will ensure we create cooler and healthier neighborhoods in the future, while advancing heat resilience."

Extreme heat ranks among the most lethal weather-related hazards in the region. Public health officials warn that climate change will increase the number of extreme-heat days, intensifying health risks, raising energy costs and straining infrastructure including power grids and public facilities.

The impacts fall hardest on communities with limited tree cover, inadequate air conditioning access, older housing and higher concentrations of renters — particularly in areas like the San Fernando Valley and unincorporated parts of the county.

The plan, developed by the County's Chief Sustainability Office, focuses on three core strategies: cooling outdoor spaces through expanded tree canopy and shade infrastructure, improving heat-resilient indoor environments in housing and public buildings, and expanding public education about heat risks and safety measures.

"The County Heat Action Plan is a call to action. Its success depends on County departments, unincorporated communities, cities, and regional and community stakeholders working together to advance heat resilience," said Rita Kampalath, the county's chief sustainability officer. "I invite all of our partners to use the County Heat Action Plan as a shared blueprint for building a cooler, healthier, and more equitable Los Angeles County."

The plan is designed to coordinate action across county departments and the county's 88 cities, while serving as a model that municipalities and regional partners can adapt to local conditions.

Horvath emphasized the plan's focus on protecting vulnerable populations, including renters and families already experiencing the worst effects of rising temperatures.

"The County Heat Action Plan will protect residents — especially renters and families in hotter areas like the San Fernando Valley — who are already bearing the brunt of rising temperatures, limited shade, and inadequate home cooling," Horvath said. "This plan builds on our first-in-the-nation tenant protections from extreme heat and prioritizes the physical and social infrastructure necessary to adapt to our changing climate."

The plan builds on Los Angeles County's existing heat-related tenant protections aimed at safeguarding renters in units without adequate cooling. It prioritizes investments in cooling centers, shaded public spaces and outreach to seniors, families, outdoor workers and people experiencing homelessness.

The approved motion directs county departments to begin implementation and align local, state and federal legislative priorities with the plan's goals. This includes advocating for funding and policies supporting heat resilience and protecting at-risk communities.

The Chief Sustainability Office will coordinate efforts to ensure the county's legislative agenda reflects the plan's priorities, seeking support for funding and policies that safeguard vulnerable communities from extreme heat.

County leaders described the plan as a long-term commitment to adapting to a warming climate while improving public health and equity across Los Angeles County, rather than a one-time policy response.

The initiative comes as climate scientists project continued increases in heat waves and extreme temperature events across Southern California in coming decades.