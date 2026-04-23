The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced a new partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies to bring paid summer internships at local arts and cultural institutions to rising public high school seniors beginning this summer.

The Bloomberg Arts Internship program will place 48 students at 22 local arts and cultural organizations for eight-week paid internships running June 15 through Aug. 7, 2026. The program includes professional development, college preparation support, mentorship, and educational field trips.

Student applications open April 8, with all 48 positions to be posted at lacountyarts.org/BAI-students.

"This partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies expands transformative career opportunities for young people across Los Angeles County," said Los Angeles County Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

Started in 2012, the Bloomberg Arts Internship program operates in Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. This year marks its expansion to Los Angeles County and San Francisco.

Interns will participate in workshops covering writing skills, college application guidance, and career exploration, culminating in a professional portfolio. The curriculum will also incorporate mental health awareness and support.

The program is fully funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Given the size and scale of LA County, the department established geographic parameters for eligible organizations, focusing on specific regions such as the San Fernando Valley and South LA to support equity and access for youth who may face barriers traveling to internships.

Participating organizations include 826 LA, Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, Filipino American Symphony Orchestra, Grand Performances, Las Fotos Project, Latino Film Institute Youth Cinema Project, Plaza de la Raza, Street Poets, Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural, and others.

"By connecting high school students with paid internships at LA's extraordinary cultural organizations, we open doors for youth — providing them with real-world experience, arts learning, network building, and skills for the creative economy, or any path they choose," said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture.

For a full list of internship opportunities beginning April 8, visit lacountyarts.org/BAI-students.

Edited by SMDP Staff