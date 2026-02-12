The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved measures to increase accountability in homeless services contracts as the county launches its new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, addressing years of documented oversight deficiencies.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved measures Tuesday to increase accountability in homeless services contracts as the county launches its new Department of Homeless Services and Housing.

Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger authored the motion, which follows years of documented deficiencies in contract monitoring under the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Repeated audits identified lapses in accountability and increased risk of lost or misused funds.

Those failures prompted the board to remove county homeless services funding from LAHSA and return oversight to a centralized county department.

"The Department of Homeless Services and Housing was created to set a new standard of trust and accountability," Horvath said. "As the department launches, every contract, every dollar, and every outcome must withstand scrutiny."

The motion directs HSH, which launched Jan. 1, to establish rigorous contract issuance, monitoring and oversight protocols in coordination with the Auditor-Controller. The department must report back to the board within 60 days on how safeguards will be implemented before contracts are executed for the next fiscal year.

Barger said the motion delivers on promises to replace the status quo with strict oversight and clear results.

"Partnering with the Auditor-Controller to implement unannounced site visits and firm performance measures helps ensure every dollar is spent efficiently to get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and into safe spaces," Barger said.

Sarah Mahin, director of the Department of Homeless Services & Housing, said the department welcomes the partnership with the Auditor-Controller.

"Strong oversight is central to our contracting and monitoring practices," Mahin said. "Together, we must ensure our contract implementation and monitoring protocols are robust, efficient, and align with countywide requirements."

The board's action reinforces the county's commitment to transparency and accountability in delivering homeless services, officials said.

