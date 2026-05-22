The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Board of Supervisors announced the third and final round of the Small Business Resiliency Fund, bringing total direct financial assistance to more than $5.4 million for 1,327 businesses affected by immigration enforcement actions.

Of the recipients, 839 were storefronts, 409 were street vendors and 79 were independent contractors or home-based businesses. Retail trade represented 31% of awarded businesses, followed by restaurants at 25% and 22% spread across industries including wholesale trade, manufacturing, healthcare and construction.

The fund launched Sept. 29, 2025, following a June 17, 2025, motion by Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Janice Hahn. The program provided relief to businesses experiencing revenue declines, workforce disruptions or reduced customer activity. Eligible applicants included brick-and-mortar businesses, sidewalk vendors, independent contractors and certain home-based businesses.

Grants ranged from $2,000 to $5,000 for essential expenses such as rent, payroll, inventory, marketing and debt repayment. Early survey data from the first two cycles showed 33% of businesses used funds for rent, 24% for utilities or operating expenses and 25% for inventory or equipment.

"The Small Business Resiliency Fund reflects the real challenges small businesses continue to face as immigration enforcement activity persists across Los Angeles County," Solis said. "Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and this initiative helps ensure they are not navigating these challenges alone."

The third round drew on $300,000 in discretionary funding, including $100,000 each from Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Third District Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, plus $100,000 set aside for countywide distribution to top-scoring applicants.

"Immigration raids by the federal government have not just upended lives and torn apart families — they have also destabilized our local economy," Mitchell said, noting that small businesses have closed temporarily or lost foot traffic as workers and shoppers stayed home.

Horvath said the funding stands with "the people behind these businesses — their hard work, their sacrifices, and everything they've built."

DEO Director Kelly LoBianco credited the Board of Supervisors for expanding the effort. Award notifications were issued by AidKit in coordination with DEO. Businesses not selected will be referred to alternative resources.

More information is available at opportunity.lacounty.gov/resiliencyfund and opportunity.lacounty.gov/immigration.

Edited by SMDP Staff