The LA28 Cultural Olympiad will spotlight Los Angeles artists and cultural institutions during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, organizers announced, building a program that spans fashion, film, food, music, performance and visual art.

Rather than importing a celebration, the program is designed to surface the creative life already rooted in the city, connecting cultural institutions with local artists, community organizations and neighborhood spaces. Community stages at public parks will bring music, dance and spoken word to neighborhoods across Los Angeles County.

"We have intentionally built the Cultural Olympiad from the community level up, to ensure that we are reflecting the authentic voices of our region," said Nora Halpern, Executive Director of the LA28 Cultural Olympiad. "The Cultural Olympiad must be of Los Angeles, not just in Los Angeles. We want every Angeleno to see themselves in our program."

The International Olympic Committee will support LA28 in amplifying the program's reach.

"By bringing culture, creativity and education together ahead of the Games, the Cultural Olympiad generates excitement and engages communities long before the Opening Ceremony," said Yasmin Meichtry, IOC Culture and Heritage Deputy Director.

Paul Krekorian, Executive Director of the City of Los Angeles Office of Major Events, said the city has been a committed partner from the start.

LA28 will mark the first Paralympic Games held in Los Angeles, and organizers said an intentional focus on equity will ensure the full range of creative voices and abilities is represented.

Program highlights include 16 official LA28 Art Posters — eight Olympic and eight Paralympic — created by local artists selected through a jury-led process, with a public unveiling set for July 2027. The Official LA28 Cultural Olympiad Mark will recognize and amplify creative institutions and community organizations, with applications opening across the region in early 2027.

A "Sport on the Silver Screen" series will bring 28 sports films to free screenings at iconic LA locations. A Cultural Olympiad Calendar and Mapping platform will launch in January 2028 as a digital guide, eventually gifted to a local partner organization. An underwriting program will reduce or eliminate ticketing fees for some programming during the Games.

Los Angeles previously hosted Olympic cultural programs in 1932 and 1984, the latter helping establish the LA Opera.

Edited by SMDP Staff