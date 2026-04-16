The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games has released its Procurement Plan, outlining how the organization will source goods and services for the 2028 Games while prioritizing local and small businesses across the Los Angeles region.

Central to the plan is a commitment to direct 75% of LA28's addressable procurement spend to the Greater Los Angeles region and 25% to small businesses.

"Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Los Angeles and strengthen the businesses that power our region," said Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer. "This plan marks the foundation of our work to give clarity to local and small businesses so they can seize this moment."

To advance its small business goals, LA28 is partnering with Intuit — the global financial technology company behind TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp — to co-create the Intuit & LA28 Small Business Supplier Program. The program will provide local businesses with access to resources, mentorship, and opportunities to become LA28 suppliers.

LA28 is also collaborating with the City and County of Los Angeles and other regional stakeholders to expand outreach and strengthen supplier readiness.

"By making the process clear and accessible, we are helping more businesses compete for and benefit from opportunities connected to the Games," said Erikk Aldridge, LA28 Vice President, Impact and Legacy.

LA28 posts all competitive sourcing events through the Regional Alliance Marketplace for Procurement (RAMP). Interested businesses can register and review opportunities at RAMPLA.org. LA28 recommends checking the site at least every two weeks for new Requests for Information and Expressions of Interest.

The Procurement Plan is publicly available now.

Edited by SMDP Staff