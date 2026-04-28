More than 4 million tickets were purchased during the initial LA28 Olympic Games ticket sale this month, and registration is now open for the next ticket draw, organizers announced.

Drop 2 opens in August 2026 and will include refreshed inventory across all Olympic sports at a range of price points. Fans who did not register, were not selected in the first sale or did not reach their ticket maximum will have another opportunity to purchase.

Registration is open through July 22 at Tickets.LA28.org. Fans who already registered for the locals presale or Drop 1 and who have not purchased their maximum ticket allowance will be automatically entered and do not need to re-register.

Key sale details include a maximum of 12 Olympic event tickets per purchaser, plus up to 12 Football (Soccer) Tournament tickets that do not count toward that limit. A four-ticket-per-ceremony limit applies and counts toward the 12-ticket maximum. Each purchaser's maximum is cumulative across all presales and drops.

During the initial sale, 95 percent of tickets priced under $100 were sold during a locals presale, with roughly 500,000 tickets at $28 going to Los Angeles and Oklahoma City area residents. Tickets sold across 85 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories, with top international sales from the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

Women's Olympic sessions outsold men's sessions 93 percent to 88 percent. Flag Football, Lacrosse, Softball and Squash, all new to the Olympic program, sold all available inventory.

Premium hospitality packages are available through On Location, LA28's Official Hospitality Provider. Visa is the official payment method.

Edited by SMDP Staff