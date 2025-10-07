LAPD recovers $500,000 in stolen Nike merchandise from Santa Monica based business

Los Angeles police recovered an estimated $500,000 worth of stolen Nike merchandise from a Santa Monica sneaker resale shop last week, authorities announced Monday.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a business in the 1700 block of Stewart Street in Santa Monica. The operation was conducted in collaboration with Union Pacific Railroad Police, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles World Airport Police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators discovered more than 2,100 pairs of stolen Nike shoes and 150 cartons of Nike clothing inside the store. The merchandise, which included unreleased shoes and apparel, had been stolen from train cargo, according to police.

Adeel Shams, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Shams owns Coolkicks, an online retailer that specializes in limited-edition sneakers and apparel.

Shams was booked at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said they expect additional arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Unit at (213) 486-5920. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.