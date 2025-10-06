Luxury development opens on Broadway with units renting for $12,450 a month

Related California is preparing to open 700 Broadway, a 196-unit residential building in downtown Santa Monica that caps a multi-year luxury redevelopment of an entire city block that began with the closure of a Vons supermarket in early 2023.

The eight-story development, which features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, includes more than 67,000 square feet of amenity space, a 60,000-square-foot upscale grocery store and a 34,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. The project also incorporates a nearly three-quarter-acre private park on the third floor.

"More than just a place to live, 700 Broadway will be the ultimate living experience in one of America's most storied beach towns," Gino Canori, president at Related California, said in a statement. "The opportunity to revitalize an entire city block over the past three years has allowed us to deliver a residential development without compromise, combining quality homes with state-of-the-art wellness and a new grocery store for the entire neighborhood."

Construction on the site began after the previous Vons supermarket closed in February 2023. The former store was a longstanding source of crime in the area with frequent police calls for shoplifting and the store was one of several looted during the riots in 2020. Related California acquired the site in early 2020 and worked with Large Architecture on building design, interior designer Marmol Radziner and landscape firm Studio MLA.

The architectural design drew inspiration from Santa Monica's historic brick buildings while incorporating a contemporary Southern California aesthetic, according to Alan Grant, principal at Large Architecture.

"Two of the buildings have been designed in contrasting brick with varying forms and the third building with an open and flowing shape using curvilinear balconies and floor-to-ceiling glass," Grant said. "The interior courtyard concept that incorporates almost an acre of land was influenced by many of the traditional European style courtyards, creating a space unlike anywhere else in Santa Monica — or in all of Los Angeles."

The building's amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby with double-height ceilings and a rooftop deck with views stretching from Palos Verdes to Malibu. The rooftop features a 75-foot lap pool, hot tub, cold plunge, sauna barrels, fire pits, barbecues and a dog run.

The third-floor Grove, a nearly three-quarter-acre private park, includes 100-year-old olive trees, outdoor dining areas and an indoor-outdoor fitness pavilion. Additional amenities include co-working space with conference rooms, an entertainment lounge with a bar and catering kitchen, and The Reserve, a speakeasy-inspired space with a bar, poker lounge, screening room and two-lane bowling alley.

Residences feature open kitchens with oak cabinetry, London Grey quartz counters, Bianco Namibia quartzite backsplash and Thermador and Bosch appliances. Bathrooms include oak vanities, Cielo quartzite counters and Taj Mahal porcelain flooring. All units come equipped with Nest thermostats, keyless entry and motorized roller shades.

The 700 Collection on the seventh and eighth floors offers larger residences with 10-foot ceilings and windows framing ocean and city skyline views. These units feature Calacatta Monet marble kitchen counters, custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances, wine refrigerators and Dornbracht bathroom fixtures.

Monthly rental rates start at $3,995 for studios, $5,555 for one-bedroom units, $8,400 for two-bedroom apartments and $12,450 for three-bedroom residences.

The project includes 280 total apartments, with 84 units designated as affordable housing for households earning up to 30% of the area median income and moderate-income levels. Community Corporation of Santa Monica will manage the affordable units.

The ground floor's approximately 90,000 square feet of space is anchored by the return of Vons in a new supermarket, replacing the store demolished prior to construction. The development also includes a 30,000-square-foot courtyard at the building's center, along with approximately 523 bicycle parking spaces and 354 vehicle parking spaces.

Related California's Santa Monica portfolio also includes Ocean Avenue South, Belmar Apartments and The Waverly on Ocean Avenue.