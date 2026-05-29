The City of Malibu Arts Commission is inviting local artists to participate in the city's summer public art exhibition, "Carving Canvas," celebrating Malibu's rich surf and skate culture and the creative spirit of the community.

"Art and recreation both bring people together, inspire creativity, and strengthen community connections," said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. "Malibu's connection to surf and skate culture has shaped generations of artists, athletes, musicians, and storytellers, making this a perfect theme for the City's next art exhibition as we celebrate the completion of Malibu's beautiful new skate park at Malibu Bluffs Park."

Selected artists will have their artwork featured in the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall, with a free public opening reception on Friday, July 10, at 6 p.m.

Local artists are invited to submit original artwork in any medium by May 29 to be considered for the community-wide exhibition. Submissions must be completed online at carvingcanvas.artcall.org. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Artists may submit one artwork per entry. Artwork must measure at least 15 inches by 20 inches. Selected artists will receive email instructions for artwork drop-off at Malibu City Hall between June 22 and July 6.

The exhibition will be on display at the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, from July 13 through Aug. 21. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, call 310-456-2489, ext. 349, or visit MalibuArtsCommission.org/166/Call-for-Artists. To learn more about the Malibu Arts Commission, visit www.MalibuArtsandCulture.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff