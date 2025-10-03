Malibu City Council Extends Franklin Fire Emergency Declaration Amid Debris Crisis

The Malibu City Council unanimously voted Monday to extend the emergency declaration for the Franklin Fire, citing ongoing debris cleanup challenges and a severe sediment buildup crisis threatening properties along Malibu Creek.

The council adopted Resolution No. 25-46, marking the sixth extension of the emergency declaration since the fire began Dec. 9, 2024, in the Santa Monica Mountains on Malibu Canyon Road. The declaration must be reviewed every 60 days under state law.

The extension comes as city officials grapple with significant environmental hazards from February's heavy rains, which washed massive amounts of debris and sediment from fire-denuded hillsides into Sarah Canyon and Malibu Creek. The sediment buildup has raised the creek bottom by approximately four feet, creating what officials describe as a huge threat to nearby properties.

“Following a significant rain event at the end of February 2025, a major amount of debris accumulated in the back of Sarah Canyon, causing severe flooding along properties bordering Malibu Creek,” a public speaker said. The crisis extends beyond Sarah Canyon to potentially affect the Civic Center area.

City Public Works Director Rob DuBoux provided an update on efforts to address the emergency during the council meeting, outlining multiple approaches to secure assistance and coordinate cleanup efforts.

"We had a kickoff meeting with Cal OES at the Franklin event, and we brought up the issue," DuBoux told the council, referring to the California Office of Emergency Services. "There are two distinct issues, the debris cleanup and also the sediment buildup in the creek."

The city is pursuing assistance through Cal OES for disaster reimbursement and potential solutions to the sediment crisis. Staff meets with Cal OES representatives almost daily and expected to receive answers on possible solutions within the week, according to Rob.

Additionally, city staff has drafted a letter to California State Parks requesting help with sediment removal from Malibu Creek. The letter specifically targets Richard Fink, the local state parks director, following guidance from the California Natural Resources Agency.

A critical component of the cleanup effort involves securing ‘right-of-entry’ agreements with private property owners. The city is working to establish such an agreement with Pacera Retreat to allow debris cleanup on private land, particularly urgent given the approaching January and February storm season.

The urgency is heightened by State Parks' timeline for removing the Ring Dam, which is not expected to begin for another five years — too long given current flooding risks.

The Franklin Fire caused extensive damage beyond the immediate burn area. The blaze damaged electrical, irrigation and wastewater systems along Civic Center Way, all requiring replacement. Severely burned trees along the corridor have been designated as dead and must be removed as they now pose safety hazards.

The emergency declaration also addresses increased criminal activity in fire-affected areas. "Areas affected by disasters frequently become targets of criminal activity, including the burglary of uninhabited homes and businesses due to damage and the theft of building materials during the reconstruction process," the resolution states. Officials noted Malibu faces particular vulnerability following both the Franklin Fire and the Palisades Fire.

The declaration enables the city and residents to potentially qualify for reimbursement of disaster response expenditures while maintaining the city's emergency response capabilities.

Previous extensions were adopted Jan. 27, March 24, May 21 and June 23, demonstrating the prolonged recovery process. The council will review the emergency status again in 60 days, continuing until conditions no longer pose extreme peril to public safety and property.