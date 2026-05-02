Last updated: May 02, 2026, 11:59 am

The City of Malibu Community Services Department has received a "Best of the Best" Marketing and Communications Award from the California Park and Recreation Society for a social media video series showcasing the city's parks, facilities and programs.

The award recognizes the department's "Assorted Sounds of Malibu Recreation" series, which blends sensory-driven audio with footage of local parks and programs to reach broader audiences, particularly younger residents.

The series features recordings from locations including the Malibu Senior Center, the Malibu Community Pool and Charmlee Wilderness Park. The California Park and Recreation Society noted the videos transform everyday moments into memorable experiences through immersive storytelling.

The award will be formally presented at the Malibu City Council meeting Monday, April 27, at City Hall. Community members may attend in person or watch live or on demand at https://www.youtube.com/@CityofMalibu/streams.

Mayor Bruce Silverstein praised the department's work. "This award reflects the incredible creativity, passion, and dedication of our staff, who consistently find new ways to connect with our community," he said.

The ASMR video series is available on the department's social media channels at Facebook.com/MalibuCommunityServices, Instagram.com/MalibuCommunityServices and X.com/MalibuCSD.

For information about the award, visit https://www.cprs.org/about/bestofthebestawards/2025bestofthebestawards.

Edited by SMDP Staff