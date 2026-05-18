The City of Malibu's Summer 2026 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is now available online at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices and was mailed to Malibu residents the week of May 4.

"Summer recreation programs bring our community together, promote healthy lifestyles and create memorable experiences for residents of every age," said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. "From youth camps and swim lessons to wellness classes and inclusive access programs for people of all abilities, Malibu offers something for everyone to enjoy this summer."

The guide highlights city programs, parks and community facilities designed to keep residents active and engaged throughout the season. The accompanying newsletter features updates, informative articles and contact information for city departments and services.

Programs running June through August include CineMalibu Outdoor Movies in the Park, Learn to Swim lessons with group and private options, summer day camps, and complimentary wellness workshops with The Mindry. Additional offerings include night hikes at Charmlee Wilderness Park; teen workshops in comedy, photography, poetry and self-defense; and Senior Center favorites such as chair yoga, monthly excursions and tech help.

The guide also introduces a new series of Inclusive Recreation programs created to provide accessible, adapted and welcoming activities where people of all abilities can participate together. Summer offerings include coloring, film screenings, sensory swimming and yoga.

Registration for summer programs opens Monday, May 11, at 8 a.m. at MalibuCity.org/Register.

For ongoing, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices.

Edited by SMDP Staff