Mason Home Concerts continues its 12th season with "Chalifour & Friends" on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, featuring world-class musicians performing Brahms's "Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34" in a salon-style setting on Los Angeles's Westside.

The all-star ensemble is led by Los Angeles Philharmonic Concertmaster Martin Chalifour, whose international solo career includes collaborations with conductors Gustavo Dudamel and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Chalifour is joined by violinist Ambroise Aubrun, an award-winning soloist and recording artist who serves as guest concertmaster with orchestras worldwide. Violist Jonah Sirota brings a background in chamber music, composition and media scoring, including 18 years with the Chiara String Quartet. Cellist Cécilia Tsan is an international soloist, principal cellist of the Long Beach Symphony and Los Angeles Master Chorale, and artistic director of Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome at Mount Wilson Observatory. Pianist David Kaplan completes the ensemble, whose work centers on solo and chamber performance, contemporary repertoire and collaborations with leading ensembles and Carnegie Hall's affiliate ensemble Decoda.

The evening includes a preconcert talk by LA Philharmonic's Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano. Tickets are available at a suggested $40 minimum donation per concert or $175 for a season pass, and include hors d'oeuvres and the series's signature buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m., prior to the 6 p.m. concert.

The season continues March 7 with the Webern Quartet performing Mason's "String Quartet No. 5" (world premiere) with Beethoven's "String Quartet, Op. 130" in its original form. On April 18, Los Angeles Wind Sextet showcases elite wind and piano musicians in a program spanning Bach to Gershwin. The season concludes May 16 with Tosca Opdam & Friends performing Dvořák's "Piano Quintet No. 2" and Moszkowski's "Suite."

Mason Home Concerts was founded in 2013 by composer Todd Mason and his late wife, Robin, in their Mar Vista home, which was transformed into a dedicated chamber music environment with 50-seat capacity. Over 12 years, the series has presented more than 50 performances featuring principal members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, LA Opera Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and Long Beach Symphony, alongside distinguished faculty and alumni from Juilliard, USC and UCLA.

For the Mar Vista location, tickets and more information, visit masonconcerts.org.

