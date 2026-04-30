May at the Market

Fresh cherries and seasonal produce available at Santa Monica farmers markets during cherry season in May.

Yes! It’s true! Cherry Season is here! That moment we’ve all been waiting for. And just in time for Mother’s Day! Hurray! Looking for that perfect gift for Mom? Well, sweet juicy cherries are definitely at the top of the list and always best when in season at the farmers market. Not a cherry fan? May we suggest berries? There’s something for every mom at the farmers market, guaranteed.

In honor of Bike Everywhere Month and in partnership with Santa Monica Spoke, we are offering a market buck to each of the dedicated cyclists who make the Main Street Farmers Market their Sunday destination. Make sure to stop by the info booth to claim your $.

City of Santa Monica Transportation Department on Saturday, May 2nd at Pico and Wednesday May 6th at the Downtown Arizona Ave market. May is Bike Month so Bike It! Walk it! Bus It! to the markets. Stop by their table for more info.

Looking for super fun inexpensive Mother’s Day weekend brunch options? Try the Pico and Main Street Farmers Markets for amazing food and free live music! Plus, you won’t want to miss the SMC Mother’s Day Glass Sale Saturday May 2!

Mark your calendars for a very special Memorial Day Sunday with Masanga Marimba Band playing the Main Street Farmers Market on May 24, 10am-1pm! Thanks for supporting farmers and local businesses!

May Calendar 2026

Pico

May 2 DJ and the Greenleas SMC Mother’s Day Glass Sale City of Santa Monica Transportation Department for Bike Month information

May 9 GM Jazz

May 16 East of Lincoln

May 23 Megan Ukoh

May 30 TBA

Main Street Bike to the Market Month - get a market dollar!

May 3 Ella Gibson 9am Jasmine Ruvalcaba 10am-1pm

My Gym Kid Obstacle Course GSFF pop up

May10 Mother’s Day! GM Jazz Quartet 10am-1pm Crudo Nudo pop up

May 17 Cadre Scott 9-11am Alex Chaiet 11am-1pm

Soccer Stars – skill building activities for kids The Tutu School – creative activities for kids Adventures with Doc JC

May 24 Masanga Marimba 10am-1pm