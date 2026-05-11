Montana Avenue will host its annual Wellness Walk and Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., stretching along the avenue from 6th Street to 17th Street in Santa Monica.

The free, open-to-the-public event blends fitness activations, wellness experiences, creative workshops, and sidewalk sale promotions from local retailers. Visitors are encouraged to stroll the avenue at their own pace.

Fitness and movement offerings will include pop-ups from Good Body Pilates, Stretch Lab, FITstop, DMN8, Mighty Pilates, Andrea White Pilates, pickleball clinics, and sound baths. Wellness and beauty experiences will feature facials, cryotherapy, and red light therapy from Restore Hyper-Wellness. Paint:LAB will offer creative workshops, while Kik'N Juice and Kreation Organic will provide healthy refreshments.

Participating retailers offering exclusive one-day promotions include Estell Boutique, Laya, Brentwood General, and Margaret O'Leary, among others.

"The Wellness Walk is about more than just a day on the avenue — it's about bringing people together in a meaningful, energizing way," said Michelle Kelly, chair of the Montana Avenue Merchants Association. "It's a day where the community can shop and connect, truly a celebration of everything that makes this neighborhood so special."

Unlike traditional street festivals, Montana Avenue will remain open to traffic during the event.

Admission is free and no RSVP is required for general attendance. To register for specific classes and activities, visit Eventbrite. For more information, visit www.montanaave.com or the Montana Avenue Wellness Walk event page.

Edited by SMDP Staff