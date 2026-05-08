The Morgan-Wixson Theatre will present "9 to 5 The Musical" from May 9 through June 7 as part of its 80th anniversary season, bringing the high-energy comedy with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton to Santa Monica audiences.

The musical, with story and book by Patricia Resnick and music and lyrics by Parton, follows three female coworkers who plot revenge against their sexist boss. Pushed to the boiling point, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy, giving their boss the boot before transforming the workplace that had long kept them down.

The production remains relevant in 2026 because the workplace problems it satirizes — including conversations about equal pay, gender roles and holding leaders accountable — have changed shape rather than disappeared. "I'm excited to share a story of female friendships and females working together rather than being pitted against one another," Coles said. "Their journey from isolation to collaboration is both inspiring and deeply human."

Coles said she is proud to build a female-forward creative team. The production blends sharp comedy with a meaningful exploration of systemic challenges women faced in 1979 that still resonate today.

Kyrsten Williams, who plays Violet Newstead, said the role is deeply personal. "As a Black woman and a mom working hard to build, provide, and pursue my passion, this story hits home," Williams said. "It felt like an opportunity to step into a role that reflects strength, resilience, and growth."

Claire Shepard, who portrays Doralee, said the show's message has timeless relevance. "Despite how far we've come, women and marginalized folks are still overlooked in the workplace and treated inequitably," Shepard said. "Our real power as women lies in our choices to see and uplift each other through adversity."

The cast also features Angelica Roqué as Judy Bernly, Gregg Strouse as Franklin Hart Jr., Joan Nelson as Roz Keith and Nathan Correll as Joe, among others. Cori Goldberg and Spencer Johnson are producing, with Daniel Koh as music director and Holly Weber as choreographer.

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at 2627 Pico Blvd. Tickets are $35 for adults and $27 for seniors and students, plus ticketing fees. Group rates are available. For tickets, visit www.morgan-wixson.org or call (310) 828-7519.

Edited by SMDP Staff