Mortgage Lenders Extend Relief for Los Angeles Fire Survivors

More than 160 mortgage lenders have agreed to provide extended forbearance for survivors of the 2025 Los Angeles fires, Sen. Ben Allen announced Thursday.

The agreement builds on a previous 12-month forbearance period offered last year. Qualified borrowers can now receive at least one additional 90-day forbearance period through a streamlined process that requires only verbal rationale to their lender — no paperwork or forms necessary.

"This is an important commitment to financially support Los Angeles fire survivors so they may continue focusing on a safe return home," said Allen, D-Pacific Palisades. "In the absence of needed federal support, the State remains dedicated to finding creative financial solutions that will ease the recovery for these communities."

Allen acknowledged that additional support will be needed for fire survivors. The state is continuing discussions with the mortgage and banking industry about other relief options, including low-financing gap loans.

"While this is another positive development, we know more will continue to be needed," Allen said.

Fire survivors are encouraged to contact their lenders directly to request the additional forbearance period.

