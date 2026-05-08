A new cultural offering will arrive on the Westside this May with the launch of the Italian Film Salon, an eight-week Sunday series dedicated to exploring the richness of Italian cinema through screenings, discussion and community gathering.

Hosted at Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., the series will run on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., offering audiences an opportunity to experience Italian films in an intimate, salon-style setting.

Each session includes a full film screening with English subtitles, contextual insights into the film's historical and artistic significance, and a relaxed group discussion.

The salon is designed to be accessible to a broad audience, with no Italian language or film background required. "You don't need any background in film or Italian language to participate," organizer Kerry Candaele said. "It's about experiencing great cinema together and creating a space for thoughtful conversation."

The series is limited in size to encourage an engaging and personal experience.

More information, including the full film lineup, is available at www.cine-salon.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff