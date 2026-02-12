New Roads School's varsity baseball team opens its season Feb. 17 against Providence High School, seeking a school-record fourth consecutive Coastal League championship. Led by senior trio Xavier Walker, Ellio LaPorta, and Asamino Spong.

New Roads School's varsity baseball team opens its season Feb. 17 against Providence High School at Clover Park, seeking a school-record fourth consecutive Coastal League championship.

The Jaguars are led by seniors Xavier Walker, the 2025 Coastal League MVP and undefeated pitcher in league play; Ellio LaPorta, a two-time league MVP in 2023 and 2024 who missed most of last season with a broken thumb; and center fielder Asamino Spong, who led the team in stolen bases.

The trio helped transform a program that went 1-41 over four years before their arrival into a dominant force with a 16-4 league record and three championships.

Sophomore Matthew Linares, the league's MVP runner-up last season, returns as a two-way contributor, while seven juniors led by Santiago Jimenez and Sebastian Berumen add depth to the roster.

"This is by far the most talented, disciplined team I've ever coached," head coach Hector Zamora, a former New York Yankees prospect, said.

New Roads is a private K-12 school in Santa Monica serving approximately 525 students.