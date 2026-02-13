Oura has partnered with Team USA and LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games as the Official Wearable, providing athletes with health tracking rings for the 2026 and 2028 Games. This partnership supports athletes with insights on recovery, sleep and overall wellbeing.

Oura, maker of the Oura Ring smart wearable device, announced Thursday a strategic partnership as the Official Wearable of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games.

As Team USA and LA28's exclusive provider of continuous health and fitness tracking devices, Oura will support U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes from both the 2026 and 2028 Games. Athletes will receive an Oura Ring to help manage athletic performance, recovery and wellbeing.

"U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes operate in environments that demand careful attention to recovery, sleep and overall wellbeing," said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at Oura. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting athletes with scientifically validated insights that can help them better understand their bodies and make more informed decisions as they navigate the demands of training and competition."

Oura has supported several Team USA National Governing Bodies since 2024, including U.S. Ski & Snowboard and USA Hockey. In 2025, the company expanded support to U.S. Speed Skating and Women's Soccer, studying sleep therapy, recovery and their role in sustaining high-level performance.

Through the partnership, Team USA athletes can use Oura Ring insights across sleep, readiness and recovery to complement existing training and performance programs.

"Wearable technologies like Oura Ring provide valuable insights into sleep, recovery and overall wellbeing, helping athletes and medical teams make more informed, individualized decisions as they prepare for the physical and mental demands of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for Team USA.

As part of the partnership, Oura will support NBCUniversal's multi-platform coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games.

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympic Games and first time hosting the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932.

