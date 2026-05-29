Pacific Park Continues 30th Anniversary Celebration With Special Ride Offers Through June 11

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is extending its 30th anniversary celebration with discounted rides and special pricing through June 11.

Through the promotional period, guests can ride the Pacific Wheel for $10, nearly 45% off the regular ticket price. Unlimited ride wristbands are also discounted, dropping from $50 to $40 for guests 8 and older and from $30 to $20 for children 7 and under. Reduced admission is also available on select attractions including the Route 66 West Coaster roller coaster and Sea Dragon ride.

"Following the excitement of Pacific Park's 30th Anniversary celebration, we wanted to continue thanking the community and our guests with special offers that make it even easier for families and visitors to experience the Santa Monica Pier," said Steve Garcia, director of sales and marketing at Pacific Park.

All promotional offers are available at Pacific Park's ticket windows.

Pacific Park marked its official 30th anniversary May 26, commemorating three decades since the park opened in 1996 — the first amusement park on the pier since the 1930s. Anniversary events included a birthday-themed Pacific Wheel light show, the opening of Sweet Rose Creamery and the release of "Sp30tlights: 30 Years of Pacific Park," a multi-day series highlighting moments from the park's history.

Pacific Park features 12 rides, 14 midway games, oceanfront dining and retail, anchored by the Pacific Wheel, billed as the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel.

The park is open daily. For hours and information, visit pacpark.com or call 310-260-8744.

— Edited by SMDP Staff