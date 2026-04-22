Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will illuminate its iconic solar-powered Ferris wheel with vibrant green and blue lighting for Earth Day 2026, featuring a striking 90-foot-tall spinning globe on Wednesday, April 22.

The one-night-only display, running from sunset at approximately 7:31 p.m. to midnight, will feature eco-inspired patterns and imagery designed to spotlight renewable energy and environmental stewardship. This year's Earth Day global theme is "Our Power, Our Planet." For more information on Earth Day, visit earthday.org.

The Pacific Wheel's 174,000 LED lights are mounted across the Ferris wheel's structure, including 40 spokes and two hubs. The lighting system features 16.7 million color combinations and displays imagery at up to 24 frames per second. The eco-friendly LED system provides 81% greater energy savings than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Pacific Park has received multiple sustainability honors from the city of Santa Monica, including a 2020-2021 "Gold GoSaMo Achievement" award for reducing vehicle trips, congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, and the "Excellence in Stewardship of the Natural Environment" award at the city's 15th annual Sustainable Quality Awards. The park was also an early adopter of the city's organic collection program, diverting kitchen and concession waste from landfills. To learn more about how organics are reused by the city, visit smgov.net.

Pacific Park, located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, is Los Angeles' only admission-free amusement park, offering 12 rides and 14 midway games. For more information and operating hours, visit pacpark.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff