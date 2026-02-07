Construction work for the Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project will close the Moomat Ahiko Way off-ramp from PCH starting February 9.

The Moomat Ahiko Way off-ramp from southbound Pacific Coast Highway will close for two weeks starting Monday as part of the Pier Bridge Replacement Project, city officials announced Wednesday.

Construction crews will close the off-ramp from Feb. 9 through Feb. 27 to build the foundation for a temporary pedestrian bridge. The pedestrian bridge will ensure continued access to the Santa Monica Pier during the pier bridge reconstruction.

Motorists traveling to the area should allow extra travel time and use alternate routes during the closure period. A map of suggested detours is available online at https://www.santamonica.gov/programs/pier-bridge-improvements.

From southbound PCH, drivers can turn left on California Incline, then right to access Ocean Avenue. Alternatively, they can continue to northbound Interstate 10, exit at Lincoln Avenue and turn left, then turn left on Colorado Avenue to access Ocean Avenue.

Pier restaurants, shops, entertainment, parking and visitor access will remain open throughout the construction period.

The Pier Bridge Replacement Project began in December 2025 with mobilization and vehicle ramp work. The temporary pedestrian bridge construction phase runs from February through June 2026. Demolition of the existing bridge is scheduled for June through September 2026.

Foundation and pile work will take place from July through December 2026, followed by new bridge construction from October 2026 through August 2027. Cleanup and parking lot restoration will occur from June through September 2027, with project completion anticipated in December 2027.

Construction schedules are subject to change. For project updates, including construction alerts, visit santamonica.gov/pierbridge.

