Global experience company RASA has announced that Afro-house artist AMÉMÉ will join the lineup for Pier Play, set for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Santa Monica Pier.

AMÉMÉ, a West African native whose music draws on his Benin heritage, brings together Afro-house tribal percussion, ethereal vocals and deep house influences. He joins a previously announced bill that includes Âme Live Presents — described as an expanded live format incorporating guest vocalists — along with a back-to-back set from AWEN and Xinobi, French artist Notre Dame and rising talent Darina Chuz. Additional surprise guests are expected to be announced.

Now in its fourth installment, Pier Play is billed as the first and only dance music festival of its kind on the Santa Monica Pier. Produced in coordination with the Santa Monica Pier Foundation and the City of Santa Monica, the event has been celebrated for its "bright, colorful, and playful" ethos.

Ticket holders will receive complimentary access to carnival games provided by Something New, a Santa Monica-based experiential entertainment company. Past editions have featured vintage arcades, mechanical bull sharks, bespoke art installations and pop-up barbershops.

Tickets are on sale now at https://rasa.fyi/pier-play-4/prls

Edited by SMDP Staff