Police continue investigation into fatal bus accident

A woman was killed Friday afternoon after she was struck by a Metro bus at the intersection of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica police said.

The fatal collision was reported at approximately 2 p.m. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Security video from a nearby business helped investigators piece together the sequence of events. According to preliminary findings, the Metro bus was stopped when the woman moved underneath the vehicle. She was struck and sustained fatal injuries when the bus pulled away from the stop.

The bus operator remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. At this stage of the investigation, police said there is no indication the operator was impaired or distracted.

A Big Blue Bus vehicle that arrived at the stop shortly after the incident was temporarily held for documentation before being released.

Main Street was closed between Ocean Park Boulevard and Hollister Avenue during the investigation. Traffic on westbound Ocean Park Boulevard toward Main Street was also affected.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact SMPD Sgt. Jason Olson at 310-458-8367 or Jason.Olson@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.