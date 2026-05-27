Police investigate possible hate crime after man uses a bat and dog in Promenade assault

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening two pedestrians with a baseball bat and unleashing a dog that bit one of them in the thigh, as investigators examine whether the attack was motivated by hate.

Tar Nay, whose age was not immediately available, was booked into Santa Monica Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats following the 5:20 p.m. incident near 3rd Street and Broadway.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, Nay was driving on Broadway when he stopped in traffic and began yelling threats at two people crossing the street. He allegedly displayed a baseball bat from inside the vehicle before pulling into the intersection, exiting the car and chasing one of the victims on foot.

During the chase, Nay's dog — a male Cane Corso — attacked the victim and bit him on the thigh. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel treated the victim at the scene for a minor injury; no additional medical treatment was required.

Officers from the Downtown Services Unit located and detained Nay a short distance away on 4th Street. Witnesses provided statements and video evidence from the area was collected.

Santa Monica Animal Control Officers took custody of the dog, which was transported to a local shelter.

SMPD said detectives are reviewing whether the incident constitutes a hate crime, citing reports, body-worn camera footage, witness statements and available video. The department acknowledged public concerns that the attack may have been motivated by bias.

"SMPD takes targeted threats, intimidation, and violence seriously," the department said in a statement. "Our focus is on conducting a thorough, evidence-based investigation and ensuring all relevant information is provided to prosecutors for filing review."

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. Prosecutors could pursue additional charges or sentencing enhancements depending on the outcome of the hate crime review.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SMPD at 310-458-8427.