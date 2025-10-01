Police prevent man from jumping off the Pier

Santa Monica police officers prevented a man from jumping to his death off the Santa Monica Pier last week.

SMPD said that on Saturday, Sept. 27, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of an individual in distress on the Santa Monica Pier.

Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the individual, who attempted to jump headfirst over the railing into the ocean. The officer was able to grab the individual by the legs as he hung over the edge. Harbor Guard personnel and nearby bystanders quickly assisted, and a second responding officer helped pull the individual back to safety.

It was later determined the individual had placed heavy weights in his pockets. He was safely detained and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Photo by Arkadi Oganezov