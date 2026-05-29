Possible mountain lion sighting near 14th & Montana



Santa Monica Police Department personnel are responding to a report of a possible mountain lion sighting in a residential area just north of Montana Ave.



Out of an abundance of caution, officers are in the area assessing the report and working with appropriate wildlife resources. At this time, there are no reported injuries.



Community members in the area are encouraged to remain indoors, keep pets inside, and avoid approaching or attempting to photograph the animal if it is seen. Anyone who sees the animal should call 9-1-1 immediately and provide their location from a safe place.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is en route. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available. (edited by SMDP staff)