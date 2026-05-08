A new RAND Corporation evaluation found that the Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department's Breaking Barriers program is making measurable progress in helping justice-involved individuals and families secure and maintain housing while building long-term stability through coordinated housing and employment support.

The evaluation found that 83% of participants receiving housing subsidies remained housed after one year, exceeding the program's 12-month retention target. Of the 460 participants evaluated, 56% received subsidies and successfully secured housing through the program.

Breaking Barriers is a rapid rehousing and supportive services initiative for justice-involved individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The program integrates rental subsidies, case management, housing navigation, employment services and flexible financial assistance to support long-term independence.

"The RAND evaluation confirms what we see every day — when people have stable housing, consistent coordinated support, structure, and access to living-wage employment, they generally commit to the provided opportunities and rebuild their lives," said JCOD Director Judge Songhai Armstead, who is retired. "Breaking Barriers is one of the ways we reflect our commitment to investing in solutions that create lasting stability and help people return home with dignity and a path to thrive."

Among participants who received housing subsidies and exited the program, 61% achieved positive outcomes such as assuming their own rent, transitioning to Section 8 housing or securing other permanent housing. Negative exits, including incarceration, shelter stays or returns to homelessness, accounted for 12% of exits among housed participants.

Only 8% of all program exits were due to reincarceration, regardless of housing status. RAND noted that higher levels of engagement with program staff were associated with increased likelihood of obtaining housing, longer housing retention and reduced risk of early exit due to incarceration.

Breaking Barriers met or exceeded most process benchmarks established by the California Board of State and Community Corrections, including targets related to referrals, case management, employment placements, housing applications and rental assistance.

The program is jointly operated by Brilliant Corners and Chrysalis. Brilliant Corners delivers rental subsidies, case management and housing services, while Chrysalis provides employment services such as job readiness training, career planning and transitional employment.

"Breaking Barriers was established to address the significant barriers people exiting justice settings face in accessing housing and employment," said William F. Pickel, CEO of Brilliant Corners. "The findings from this evaluation confirm why this program is such a vital resource."

Mark Loranger, president and CEO of Chrysalis, said housing and employment work together to drive results. "Stable housing creates the foundation, but employment is what allows people to sustain that stability over time," he said.

Funding comes from the California Board of State and Community Corrections and JCOD through the Care First Community Investment initiative. RAND researchers evaluated the program from March 2023 through December 2025 using administrative data and interviews with staff and participants. The report notes findings are associational rather than causal.

The full evaluation is available at jcod.lacounty.gov/program/breaking-barriers. For more information about JCOD programs, visit jcod.lacounty.gov.

Edited by SMDP Staff