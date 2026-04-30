Los Angeles County captured 120.3 billion gallons of stormwater during the 2025-26 storm season, which ended April 15 — more than ten times the previous season's total of 11.9 billion gallons, officials announced in recognition of Earth Day.

Water captured will recharge the county's groundwater aquifers with enough supply to meet the needs of 3 million people for a full year.

Since October 2025, downtown Los Angeles recorded 16.9 inches of rainfall, 110 percent of its annual average. The prior storm season brought just 6.6 inches. Stormwater captured in county reservoirs and spreading grounds measured 185 percent of average for this time of year.

"Every gallon we capture reduces our reliance on imported water and helps build more resilient communities," said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

Mark Pestrella, director of LA County Public Works, said continued maintenance including sediment removal is critical to preserving system capacity.

In May, Supervisor Horvath will convene the County's third annual Water Summit to advance regional collaboration on long-term water resilience strategies.

For more information, visit WaterforLA.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff