False threats temporarily close Santa Monica High School

Santa Monica police investigated a potential threat at Santa Monica High School on Friday, determining it to be unfounded, officials said.
Officers were notified at approximately 11:53 a.m. of a potential threat reported to school officials. School Resource Officers and additional personnel responded immediately, coordinating with administrators, who implemented a temporary shelter-in-place. Officers conducted a systematic search of the campus and surrounding area.
The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 1:20 p.m. and normal school operations resumed. No injuries were reported.
Officers remained on campus following the all-clear to provide reassurance and support.
The investigation into the source of the threat remains ongoing. Individuals responsible for making false or threatening reports will be held accountable, police said.
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