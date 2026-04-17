The Santa Monica City Council voted unanimously 6-0 April 14 to authorize negotiations for a series of major event license agreements and adopt sweeping changes to the city's municipal code, positioning the city to host a slate of high-profile activations tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The action marks a significant shift in how Santa Monica manages large-scale public events, moving away from case-by-case approvals toward a structured, multi-year pipeline designed to attract international visitors, support local businesses, and raise the city's global profile during an unprecedented period of regional attention.

"Council action is needed now because planning, site selection, sponsorship, and regional coordination decisions for 2026 and beyond are already underway," City Manager Oliver Chi wrote in the staff report forwarded to council. "The City would benefit from a clear framework rather than responding to these opportunities on an ad hoc basis."

Three major activations advanced under the new framework. The first, dubbed the "Pitchside Club," is a Michelob Ultra-sponsored World Cup fan experience planned for the Santa Monica Pier in June 2026. The free, 21-and-over activation will feature live match viewing parties, interactive soccer programming, and brand experiences during the FIFA tournament. The event is expected to run approximately three weeks, including load-in and load-out, and carry a license fee of roughly $1.09 million for use of the pier deck and adjacent operational areas.

The second agreement authorizes negotiations with Goldenvoice — the AEG Presents subsidiary behind Coachella and Stagecoach — for a two-day music and cultural festival on Santa Monica Beach in fall 2026. The ticketed event could draw up to 35,000 attendees daily and would occupy the Sandbox, the pier parking deck, and portions of adjacent beach parking lots. The license fee for land use is set at approximately $1.34 million, with additional per-ticket revenue shares flowing to the city.

The third agreement covers the most ambitious proposal: a 103-day "Nations Village" at Crescent Bay Park and portions of Lot 4 South during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Produced by international firm Hochsitz, the activation would include an International Olympic Committee satellite broadcast center, national Olympic committee hospitality houses, and public engagement zones. Its all-in license fee, covering land use, permitting, public safety, and operational costs, is set at $1.15 million.

City staff emphasized that each event was evaluated against a framework centered on public benefit, full cost recovery, and operational readiness — principles intended to ensure the activations serve residents, not just sponsors and producers. The Nations Village, for example, emphasizes full public access to the Crescent Bay Park site and includes a legacy commitment: the restoration of the park's historic pergola, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The refurbishment would be completed in coordination with a professional architectural historian and in accordance with federal preservation standards, leaving a lasting public improvement after the Olympic period concludes.

The Goldenvoice festival agreement is expected to require youth-focused programming, workforce exposure opportunities, and commercially reasonable efforts to engage Santa Monica hotels, restaurants, vendors, and artists. The proposal also contemplates coordinated mobility planning to reduce traffic impacts on surrounding neighborhoods, with final transportation details to be established in the license agreement. The Pitchside Club activation, while restricted to guests 21 and over, is designed to be free and open to the public, with controlled entry and attendance managed in coordination with city departments.

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation, whose staff has been working alongside city staff on event logistics, signaled strong support for the package. "We are excited to welcome these major events and look forward to helping advance them while ensuring they benefit each of the Pier's various stakeholders," James Harris, representing the Pier Corporation Board of Directors, wrote to council members ahead of the vote.

To support the events legally, the council also approved the introduction and first reading of an ordinance amending six chapters of the Santa Monica Municipal Code, touching noise regulations, park and beach use, community event permitting, street performer rules, and signage. The amendments stop short of removing existing standards but create a new mechanism allowing the council to grant limited, event-specific exemptions when findings of extraordinary public benefit can be made. The motion, introduced by Mayor Torosis and seconded by Council Member Zernitskaya, included a specific direction to establish a 120-day limit for temporary signage along the Third Street Promenade. A revised Signature Events policy was also adopted, establishing a formal category of longstanding nonprofit and public-facing events eligible for city fee waivers, streamlining a process that had previously operated without a consistent framework.

All three proposed event sites fall within the California Coastal Zone, meaning each activation will require review and approval from the California Coastal Commission — a point Mayor Caroline Torosis underscored from the dais. "These events are taking place in our coastal zone and we can't just set up shop and do them," Torosis said. "Making sure that we have a streamlined process, if we need to get a local coastal development permit or not, is so important for economic recovery."

Deputy City Manager Peter James noted that the city's coastal work was already well underway, with staff appearing before the Coastal Commission the morning after the council vote to shepherd the Anheuser-Busch application through the permitting process.

Council Member Dan Hall, who credited himself with first proposing the idea of a major music festival for the city, welcomed the Goldenvoice agreement with enthusiasm. "Tonight, we're working on fun," Hall said. He added that he believed the vote would "set us off on a really good trajectory."

Staff noted that the proposed events are expected to generate broader economic spillover for Santa Monica hotels, restaurants, and retailers beyond the direct license revenues, though those indirect effects are not reflected as budgeted city revenue. The license agreements themselves are still subject to final negotiation. No city subsidy is anticipated for any of the three events.