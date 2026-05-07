EEEEEATSCON at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica showcases food culture and chef collaborations from across Los Angeles and the nation.

Santa Monica is stepping further into its role as a national stage for experience and next weekend that stage is food. As EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles 2026 returns to the Barker Hangar on May 16 and 17, the festival is a reflection of how Los Angeles eats, gathers, and connects today.

In its ninth year, the festival produced by The Infatuation has evolved into the ultimate one-stop shop for people who love restaurants and mirrors the broader cultural shifts shaping the dining industry. “This is the most excited I’ve personally been about a lineup in nine years,” said Brant Cox, The Infatuation LA's Editorial Lead. “What makes it special is that it represents the fabric of Los Angeles, and the country.”

That “fabric” is intentional. Rather than centering only on trend-driven hotspots, EEEEEATSCON brings together neighborhoods, cultures, and culinary identities all in one place.

This year’s lineup reflects that ethos featuring Los Angeles standouts like Bistro Na’s and Miya Miya, alongside nationally recognized names including Caffè Panna and returning favorites from across the country.

For many attendees, that accessibility is the draw. “It’s a place where you can try something you normally couldn’t. Maybe you don’t live near the San Gabriel Valley, or you don’t have time to wait in a three-hour line for a pop-up - this is where you get to experience all of that in one place,” said Cox.

At the center of this year’s event is a growing emphasis on collaboration, reflecting how chefs, brands, and cities are increasingly intersecting. Among the most anticipated pairings is Tacos Los Cholos teaming up with Cowy Burger from Miami for a cross-market “taco smash burger,” alongside a cultural fusion between Jitlada and Two Hommés.

These collaborations are not just novelty, they signal a broader shift in the industry toward experimentation, shared audiences, and storytelling through food. “Giving everybody a seat at the table is really the theme,” Cox said, pointing to the intentional diversity across cultures, cuisines, and neighborhoods.

While the food remains central, EEEEEATSCON has increasingly positioned itself as something more expansive. “This isn’t a transactional food festival. People aren’t just coming in, grabbing samples, and leaving. We want them to stay and spend three, four, even five hours here,” added Cox.

That shift is reflected in the programming extending beyond vendors to include panels, brand activations, and unexpected moments; from roaming performances to interactive experiences.

A new addition this year, the “Infatuation Juice Bar,” offering attendees the chance to engage directly with The Infatuation’s editorial team; asking for restaurant recommendations and participating in a more personal version of the platform they typically experience online.

The environment itself is part of the design with The Barker Hangar, allowing for a full-scale buildout. “It feels like a city when you’re there. This isn’t just rows of tables, but a fully built environment,” said Cox.

Beyond the event itself, The Infatuation offers a snapshot of where the restaurant industry is heading. One emerging trend according to Cox, is the rise of elevated, casual dining formats. “There’s this idea of the ‘bar steak’ now, you don’t have to go to a traditional steakhouse anymore, you can go to a wine bar, have a great steak, and be in and out in 30 minutes.”

It’s a shift toward accessibility, flexibility, and experience over formality, themes echoed throughout the festival’s design. As the event has evolved, so has its audience. What began as a gathering of younger food enthusiasts has grown into a broader, more inclusive audience with families now making up a significant portion of attendees. “You see a lot of people who just want a great day out. It’s become much more family-friendly,” said Cox.

With more than 5,000 attendees expected over the two-day event; organizers emphasize thoughtful crowd control as a core priority; ensuring the experience remains accessible, with minimal wait times.

For Santa Monica, EEEEEATSCON is part of a larger shift. As the city looks ahead to global moments like the FIFA World Cup and LA28, events like this point towards a new model immersive, cross-sector, and rooted in both local identity and global reach.

Event details: EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles 2026 will take place May 16 to 17 at the Barker Hangar. Tickets start at $25 and are available exclusively for Chase cardholders at eeeeeatscon.com; with early entry, premium access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve Experience, and on-site incentives including a “Spend $10, Earn $10” activation.