Santa Monica boy found safe after father allegedly takes him in custody dispute

A 7-year-old Santa Monica boy reported missing this week after being seen leaving with his father has been found safe, police said.

King Darius Lozada was located Tuesday in Hawthorne by Santa Monica Police Department detectives, who took his father, Darius Clay Jackson, 55, into custody without incident. King was unharmed and reunited with his family.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a child custody dispute between King's mother and Jackson.

King had last been seen at approximately 6:50 p.m. on May 4 traveling northbound in an alley near Arizona Avenue and Berkeley Street, either on foot or on a black electric scooter.

The Santa Monica Police Department thanked the community, law enforcement partners and everyone who shared information and remained alert while officers worked to locate the boy. No further information is being released at this time.