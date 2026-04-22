The Santa Monica Breakfast Club will hold its ninth annual Mad Hatter Tea Party fundraiser Sunday, April 26, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Santa Monica YMCA Event Space, 1332 6th St. Free parking is available under the building.

This year's event will honor Jim Harris, executive director of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation and longtime Pier historian. Former Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock will introduce Harris, who will share stories about the history of the Pier. Harris has been connected to the Santa Monica Pier for 36 years, beginning as a bartender at the Boathouse Restaurant and rising to executive director. He authored "Santa Monica Pier: America's Last Great Pleasure Pier," published by Angel City Press in 2024, and produced the play "Save the Pier!"

Guests will be served freshly made pastries, a hot buffet brunch catered by Teddy's Cafe, coffee and tea. The event will also include live and silent auctions featuring Dodger tickets and memorabilia, an El Cholo package, and gift certificates to local businesses, along with a raffle of handcrafted gift baskets.

Longtime club member Leila Brown, daughter of founders Ada and Leo Fogel, will speak about the organization's history. The Santa Monica Breakfast Club was founded in 1935 and has supported children's dental care in the community for more than 90 years. Proceeds from the Tea Party benefit local families who cannot afford urgent dental care for their children.

Tickets are $95 each. To RSVP, email santamonicabreakfastclub@gmail.com or call Kathy at 310-493-8004.

Edited by SMDP Staff