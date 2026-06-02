The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce has named Genevieve Morrill as its interim chief executive officer as the organization launches a formal search for a permanent leader following the departure of Judy Kruger.

Morrill, who most recently served as CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, brings more than 30 years of experience across economic development, destination marketing, Business Improvement Districts, advocacy and government affairs throughout the Los Angeles region. She can be reached at Genevieve@smchamber.com.

"I have known Gen for years as we both served with the Westside Chambers of Commerce," said Kruger, who is departing the role. "She has high-level experience and leadership savvy to be the right person during this time of transition."

The chamber has retained WBCP, Inc., an executive search firm, to conduct the search for a permanent CEO. Additional details on the job posting are expected from WBCP Inc.

Morrill steps into the role as the chamber works to maintain momentum built under Kruger's four-year tenure. Board Chair Paula Larmore credited Kruger with achieving "meaningful progress" during her time at the helm, citing improved financial stability, expanded grant activity and continued engagement with the local business community.

Kruger, who has led the chamber since June 1, 2022, announced she will step down by the end of June to pursue work in government affairs and advocacy. She came to the chamber from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, where she had served as senior director of strategic initiatives, and succeeded Laurel Rosen, who held the president and CEO role for approximately 14 years.

During Kruger's tenure, the chamber grew its programming to include larger networking events, a business workshop series and new grant funding tied to economic recovery efforts. Revenue rebounded significantly under her leadership — IRS filings show total revenue reached approximately $704,000 in fiscal year 2024, up from a pandemic low of roughly $424,000 in fiscal 2021, though still below the pre-pandemic figure of approximately $888,000 in fiscal 2019.

Founded in 1925, the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit representing more than 650 member businesses across sectors including hospitality, health care, professional services, retail, technology, education and nonprofits. The chamber celebrated its centennial in 2025 and is headquartered at 2525 Main St., Suite 103.

The chamber's mission centers on membership services, economic development and advocacy. Its formal advocacy process routes issues through a Government Affairs Committee before the board takes a position. Recent positions have included endorsing the Santa Monica City Council's zoning overhaul that streamlined business permitting, support for the Providence Saint John's Phase II campus plan and California's film tax credit extension.

Among the chamber's ongoing programs is the NextGen Mentorship Program, run through its 501(c)(3) arm, the Santa Monica Chamber Foundation, in partnership with Santa Monica College. The program pairs Black and Latino students with professional mentors each semester. The chamber also co-founded the Santa Monica Alliance with the city in 2011 to support business attraction and retention.

Following the January 2025 Palisades Fire, the chamber formed a Rebuild Committee and hosted an inaugural Rebuild, Health and Wellness Expo in January 2026.

Annual membership dues are scaled by employee count, ranging from $470 for nonprofits or single-employee businesses to $3,800 for companies with more than 100 employees.

The chamber can be reached at (310) 393-9825 or smchamber.com.