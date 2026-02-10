The Santa Monica College Dance Department will hold its free Spring 2026 Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at SMC Main Campus, offering opportunities to meet faculty and sample diverse dance styles.

The Santa Monica College Dance Department will hold its Spring 2026 Meet and Greet Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in SMC Core Performance Center 310 on the SMC Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

The open house offers the chance for the public to find out about SMC's dance program, meet faculty, learn about performance opportunities and the dance major, and sample contemporary modern, Indonesian, Mexican folklórico and African dance styles.

More information is available at https://www.smc.edu/dance or by calling 310-434-4100 or 310-434-3467.

Santa Monica College is a California community college accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

