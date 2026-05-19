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Santa Monica College Guitar Showcase Set for May 21

By Maaz Alin
Santa Monica College guitar students performing at the SMC Guitar Showcase at the Performing Arts Center
Concert: The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Guitar Showcase, a free concert, on Thursday, May 21. (Photo Credit: Brian Driscoll)
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Santa Monica College's Music Department will present its Guitar Showcase on Thursday, May 21, at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

SMC guitar students under the direction of Jimmy Cheesman will perform a range of classical, rock, pop, blues and reggae music.

Admission is free, though seating is limited and available on a first-arrival basis. Early arrival is recommended. Free parking is available on the premises. The showcase is subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Entertainment Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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