Santa Monica College's Music Department will present its Guitar Showcase on Thursday, May 21, at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.
SMC guitar students under the direction of Jimmy Cheesman will perform a range of classical, rock, pop, blues and reggae music.
Admission is free, though seating is limited and available on a first-arrival basis. Early arrival is recommended. Free parking is available on the premises. The showcase is subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Edited by SMDP Staff
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