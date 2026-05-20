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Santa Monica College Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios Presents Free Concert May 28

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Santa Monica College Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios Presents Free Concert May 28
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Santa Monica College's Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios will perform a free concert Wednesday, May 28, at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

The ensemble, led by director Mary Alfaro, will perform ranchera, bolero and huapango standards from the mariachi canon.

Admission is free. Seating is first-come, first-served. Free parking is available on the premises.

For more information, call 310-434-4323.

— Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Education
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