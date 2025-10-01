Santa Monica College to Host Artist Talk Oct. 9

Santa Monica College will present "A Conversation with Artist Amadour" Thursday, Oct. 9, at 11:15 a.m., honoring Latinx Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ History Month.

The free event featuring the multidisciplinary SMC and UCLA alumnus will be available online and on campus. Online attendees can access the talk through the Oct. 9 event listing at smc.edu/events, while on-campus attendees can gather in the SMC Student Services Center Orientation Hall (SSC 183) at the main campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.

Amadour will discuss selected works, artistic process and cross-disciplinary approach. The artist will also address building community through active engagement and navigating academic paths from nontraditional backgrounds.

The Who Is Seen magazine co-founder has exhibited at Kotaro Nukaga in Tokyo, Galería La Cometa in Bogotá, FF Projects in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, and Emma Scully Gallery in New York. Amadour's art and writing have appeared in frieze, Artillery Magazine, ARTnews Japan, Exibart, Cultbytes and The Brooklyn Rail, with work included in the Getty Research Institute Library's permanent archive.

The SMC Associates sponsor the event. Information is available by calling the SMC Office of Public Programs at 310-434-4100.

Edited by SMDP Staff