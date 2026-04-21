Santa Monica College has received final approval to offer a Bachelor of Science in Cloud Computing, becoming one of a growing number of California community colleges authorized to grant four-year degrees in high-demand fields.

The California Community Colleges Board of Governors and the Accrediting Commission of Community and Junior Colleges granted the approvals, clearing the way for the program to launch in Fall 2027. The degree will be SMC's second baccalaureate offering, following its B.S. in Interaction Design, which launched as part of a landmark statewide pilot program in 2015.

The new degree arrives at a moment of surging employer demand. A labor market study commissioned by the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office found that the Los Angeles region generates an estimated 2,777 job openings annually in cloud-related occupations, with 65% of those positions requiring a baccalaureate degree. Median annual earnings in the field exceed $150,000.

"This new baccalaureate degree marks an important moment for Santa Monica College, in fulfilling our mission of continuing to be a leader in preparing students for careers, as well as transfers," said SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery. "By providing a highly affordable pathway that will meet regional needs while enabling our students — who come from diverse backgrounds — to thrive, now, that is a win-win."

For California residents, the degree is expected to cost approximately $10,000 annually before financial aid — making it one of the most affordable four-year options in the field available in the region.

The program builds on an existing partnership between SMC and Amazon Web Services. The college currently offers a short-term certificate, a certificate of achievement, and an associate degree in cloud computing, developed in collaboration with AWS. The new baccalaureate will extend that foundation into a full four-year pathway.

"Cloud and AI expertise rank among the most sought-after skills in today's workforce," said Valerie Singer, GM of Global Education at AWS. "Programs like Santa Monica College's Bachelor's in Cloud Computing are essential because they combine practical cloud and AI training with critical thinking, collaborative problem-solving, and hands-on capstone experiences."

The curriculum was designed in alignment with industry-recognized certifications, including the AWS Certified Solutions Architect credential, as well as Microsoft Azure and CompTIA certifications.

Howard Stahl, chair of SMC's Computer Science and Information Systems department and one of the program's architects, said the degree addresses a persistent gap in the regional talent pipeline.

"Our faculty, in collaboration with industry partners, have built a curriculum that emphasizes applied learning, combines hands-on tools, industry technologies, best practices, and pairs it with a real-world capstone project to prepare our graduates for a fantastic future in tech," Stahl said.

California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Todd said the approval reflects the system's broader commitment to workforce-aligned education.

"Developed with regional industry partners, these bachelor's degrees create direct pathways to high-demand careers," Todd said. "Statewide, approximately 90% of our baccalaureate graduates work in the same field as their degree and typically double their earnings."

SMC's first four-year program offers a useful benchmark. The Interaction Design degree has produced graduates who now work at companies including Google, Meta, PlayStation, and Snap Inc. The cloud computing program is expected to enroll 90 students in its first year, scaling to 360 by its fourth year.

SMC Vice President of Academic Affairs Jason Beardsley said the expansion "opens a bright new pathway to a four-year degree for hundreds of local students" and supports the Chancellor's Office goal of increasing bachelor's degree attainment statewide by 30% by 2030.

Applications for the Cloud Computing degree will be accepted ahead of the Fall 2027 launch. Prospective students can submit an interest form at smc.edu/Cloud.