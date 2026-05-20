Santa Monica Culinary Icons Unite for One Night Oceanfront Whisky Pairing Experience

Two of Santa Monica’s most iconic restaurants are joining forces for a one night only culinary collaboration celebrating World Whisky Day next Thursday. Michelin recognized The Lobster will host an exclusive five course Nikka Whisky & Spirits pairing dinner alongside Michael's Santa Monica.

The evening marks the first official collaboration between Executive Chef Govind Armstrong and Executive Chef Job Carder, two longtime friends and respected figures in Santa Monica’s culinary scene. Set against panoramic Pacific Ocean views, the dinner will pair seasonal California cuisine with acclaimed expressions from Nikka Whisky, blending Japanese craftsmanship with elevated coastal dining. “We’ve talked about doing something together for a long time. We’re both really big fans of Nikka, and this just felt like the right moment,” said Armstrong.

For Carder, the collaboration represents something bigger than a single dinner service, it's about reinforcing community and creativity within Santa Monica’s restaurant industry at a moment when hospitality businesses continue evolving and rebuilding connection with diners. “I think one of the unique things is that we’re doing each course together. It’s not one chef doing one course and the other doing the next. We’re collaborating on every plate together, and that’s pretty unique,” said Carder.

Both chefs emphasized that the partnership is also an opportunity to bring together loyal audiences from two longstanding Santa Monica institutions while creating a fresh experience that highlights collaboration over competition. “We have similar fan bases, but also slightly different styles of cooking. It’s exciting to see how those styles come together on one plate,” said Armstrong.

Carder added that partnerships like this can help create energy and momentum for the local dining scene, particularly as restaurants look for new ways to engage customers through experiential dining. “To be able to highlight a phenomenal whisky like Nikka, and pair that with food in this kind of collaborative environment, is really special. It creates something guests can’t get every day,” said Carder.

The chefs also noted that events like these help reinforce Santa Monica’s reputation as one of Southern California’s premier culinary destinations, especially ahead of a summer expected to bring increased tourism and visitor activity to the coast. “I think just doing this together accomplishes a lot,” Armstrong said. “It’s fun for us creatively, but it’s also about exceeding guests’ expectations and giving people a memorable experience.”

Date Thursday, May 21 and time 6 PM and Ticket price $160 and encourage people to make a reservation as limited seats are available for this unique collaboration tasting experience. Reservations are available on Resy or the Lobster’s website.



https://thelobster.com/events