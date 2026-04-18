The Santa Monica Fire Department will host Fire Service Day, a free family-friendly open house, on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 1337 7th St.

The event gives residents of all ages the opportunity to meet local firefighters, explore emergency equipment, and learn life-saving skills through hands-on experiences.

Highlights include up-close access to fire engines and a ladder truck, a live auto extrication demonstration, Hands-Only CPR training in partnership with the American Red Cross, Stop the Bleed education, and information about the department's new Ambulance Operator Program and Advanced Provider Unit.

Attendees can also take a photo with the U.S. Women's Open trophy, on display ahead of the championship at The Riviera Country Club June 4-7 in Pacific Palisades. Free meals will be provided for the first 500 attendees, courtesy of Heavy Handed LA.

Fire Station 1 serves Santa Monica's downtown core and is the department's busiest station. In 2025, the Santa Monica Fire Department responded to 17,446 calls for service. The station houses the department's ladder truck, which will be on display during the event.

In addition to Fire Service Day, the department provides year-round community outreach programs including fire station tours and fire and life safety education.

For more information, visit santamonica.gov/events/fire-service-day-2026.

Edited by SMDP Staff