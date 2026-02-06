Kyle Williams, a 2020 graduate of St. Monica Preparatory in Santa Monica, will represent the city in this year's Super Bowl as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. Williams' impressive journey from local standout to NFL player has united his alma mater in celebration.

When the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks take the field at this year’s Super Bowl, at least one player from each team will carry strong ties to Santa Monica.

Wide receiver Kyle Williams starred at Saint Monica Preparatory during his senior year while linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was once employed at a local restaurant.

Williams, a 2025 draft pick for the Patriots, graduated from the school in 2020 after transferring for his final high school season where he made an immediate and lasting impact on the Mariners’ program.

The wide receiver’s arrival at St. Monica proved transformative for both the player and the school. After attending Hawthorne High and Narbonne High, where he played quarterback and defensive back, Williams switched to wide receiver at St. Monica and became the centerpiece of the Mariners’ offense.

His debut for the school left no doubt about his abilities. In his first game wearing the Mariner green and gold, Williams returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. The school’s athletic director joked afterward, “Are you impressed now?”, acknowledging Williams was “a little better than the rest of the league.”

During the 2019 season, Williams caught 31 passes for 763 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging an impressive 24.6 yards per catch. He helped lead St. Monica to a 7-2 record and a playoff berth. Beyond receiving, Williams showcased his versatility by returning kicks, making him one of the most dynamic players in the conference.

James Spellman, the school’s principal, recalled Williams as kind, polite and focused.

“He was always here early, meeting with counselors, teachers, or working out on the quad with his brother Mychai, who also attended the school, and other peers,” Spellman said. “Kyle was approachable and had a great big smile when you engaged him and got him talking.”

Spellman described Williams as mature, humble and occasionally shy, but always respectful and eager to help. The receiver had friends across grade levels and could often be found in the student cafe area, laughing with peers.

Williams’ performance at St. Monica attracted Division I college recruiters. He earned a three-star recruit rating and a scholarship to UNLV, where he continued to excel. As a freshman, he led the team in receiving and earned conference Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American honors. He twice made the Mountain West All-Academic Team and graduated with a degree in business.

Spellman expressed hope that Williams learned important lessons during his time at the school.

“I hope Kyle learned that he has God-given talent, a ferocious work ethic, and a kind heart, which all combined made him the young man he is,” Spellman said. “I hope he learned that it is okay to be yourself and that there are folks here at Saint Monica that love him and care for him no matter where the road takes him.”

The principal added that Williams “is a member of the Mariner family for life.”

Williams’ success has resonated deeply with current students and alumni. Students from his graduating class have reached out to Spellman to express happiness for their former classmate. Williams graduated in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, making his success particularly meaningful.

“This is a bright spot they can reflect on as one of their own is on TV, playing in the NFL,” Spellman said.

Current students have embraced Williams’ journey to the Super Bowl with enthusiasm. They have created banners and short videos to show their support for No. 18. Alumni have sent text messages to Spellman wishing Williams well and expressing pride in having another Mariner reach the NFL.

Spellman said students are in awe that someone who recently sat in the same classrooms and wore the same uniform now plays at football’s highest level.

“Inspiration and a direct connection to dreams are dreams, but they can come to fruition through sacrifice, laser focus, and hard work, regardless of where you played ball in high school,” he said.

The principal noted that students are eager to watch the Super Bowl and pray for Williams to have a great game. The excitement has united the campus around celebrating one of their own reaching the pinnacle of his profession.

“Students are dreaming and thinking ‘what if’, and that is what high school and being young are all about,” Spellman said.

Nwosu is a former USC Trojan. During his career he has earned a reputation for both his pass-rushing and his youth-focused philanthropy.

Mark Verge said he was always a great person when he worked at the OP Cafe and said Nwosu has kept in touch with former co-workers despite his success on the field.

