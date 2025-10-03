Santa Monica High School Orchestras Present Fall Benefit Concert Oct. 4

The Santa Monica High School Orchestra Program will present its fall benefit concert "Once Upon a Time... A Magical Evening of Music and Film" Saturday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. at Historic Barnum Hall on the school campus.

Under the direction of Jason Aiello and Emily Taylor, the sinfonia, intermezzo, philharmonic and symphony orchestras will perform music from popular films and stories. The program features selections from "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Moana," "The Chronicles of Narnia," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and "Flight to Neverland" from Hook.

The family-friendly event includes activities beyond the concert, featuring a costume contest, raffle, bake sale, tacos, an açaí bowl truck and storybook character meet-and-greet. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters.

The benefit concert supports the orchestra program, which welcomes all interested students regardless of previous experience or financial situation. The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District provides instruments and instruction from fourth grade through high school to make music education accessible to every student.

Community support has enabled top orchestras to perform at venues across the United States and internationally.

The event begins with concessions at 3 p.m., doors opening at 3:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 3:45 p.m. before the 4 p.m. concert at Historic Barnum Hall, 601 Pico Blvd.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Purchase tickets at www.samohiorchestras.org/concerts or support the program at www.samohiorchestras.org/donate.

