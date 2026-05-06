As Los Angeles prepares to host the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup beginning June 11, Santa Monica is making its own play to become one of the region’s signature fan destinations.

Santa Monica is launching six weeks public activations, cultural experiences, and community programming designed to welcome visitors, support local businesses, and showcase Santa Monica on a global stage. Helping bring that vision to life is Revel Republic, an experiential marketing agency, led by co-founders Bernard Kida, and Hany Ghabour, along with partner Anthony Trimino, producing a wide-range of events while also supporting the city’s broader strategy tied to major global sporting events over the next five years.

Mayor Caroline Torosis recently framed the opportunity in clear terms, saying the city is “ready for business, ready for fun, and ready to show what makes our city so special.” That message reflects a growing belief that Santa Monica can serve as more than a nearby destination during the tournament, but a central gathering point for fans from around the world.

Beginning June 11 and continuing through July 19, city plans call for activations across the Third Street Promenade, Tongva Park, downtown corridors, and other public spaces. The programming is designed to blend sport, lifestyle, wellness, family entertainment, and local commerce.

Among the featured experiences is Golden Hour at Third Street Promenade, envisioned as a lively fan village atmosphere with live music, pop-up retail, sponsor installations, food and beverage offerings, and match day celebrations that carry into the evening. At Downtown Parking Lot 27, the World Play Zone is expected to serve as a family focused destination with soccer skill challenges, interactive games, youth clinics, freestyle demonstrations, and hands on activities geared toward younger fans and families. Tongva Park will host The Garden Series, a wellness driven concept featuring yoga, guided movement, breathwork, creative workshops, artisan markets, and community classes designed to reflect Santa Monica’s outdoor lifestyle identity. The city is also planning "Coast," a large scale open streets celebration expected to transform public corridors into a festival environment with pedestrian friendly programming, live performances, mobile food concepts, cultural showcases, and community gathering spaces to close out the tournament period.

For local merchants and hospitality operators, the initiative could provide an important summer boost. “This is about turning foot traffic into economic opportunity,” said Kida. “When people gather in memorable spaces, they stay longer, they explore more, and they create a deeper connection with the city.”

Founded in Southern California, Revel Republic has built a reputation for designing destination scale experiences that merge entertainment, commerce, and community. The firm’s work spans strategy, sponsorship development, creative production, permitting, logistics, marketing, and live event execution. That experience includes one of the company’s marquee success stories in Newport Beach. Revel Republic is now entering its fourth year producing the Newport Beach International Boat Show, which was recognized as the No. 1 Boat Show in the nation in USA Today’s "10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025." The event has become known for its premier selection of yachts, luxury marine brands, and elevated coastal lifestyle experiences, helping position Newport Beach as a national destination for waterfront events. “Our approach has always been to reimagine what an event can become - a boat show can become a cultural moment, a city plaza can become a fan festival, and a waterfront can become a global gathering place,” said Kida.

That background matters to Santa Monica with Los Angeles set to host both the World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, civic leaders understand that fan engagement, visitor impressions, and economic impact often happen outside the stadium gates. “People remember how a place made them feel, and that is the opportunity Santa Monica has right now from the beach, walkability, energy, sunsets, and culture. Few cities in the world can offer all of that in one experience,” said Kida.

Minutes from major Los Angeles venues while offering an internationally recognized beachfront brand, hotels, retail corridors, restaurants, and public gathering spaces, the city has the ingredients to become a preferred home base for visiting fans. If this summer succeeds, it could offer a preview of a much larger future. The six week World Cup rollout is expected to serve as the opening chapter in a five year strategy that could include future fan festivals, sponsorship driven events, cultural celebrations, and Olympic era programming designed to keep Santa Monica globally relevant through 2028 and beyond.

Visit https://www.santamonicaworldcup.com/ for more information.