On April 14, Santa Monica City Hall came alive with community spirit as residents and city staff gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Santa Monica Community Gardens. The Earth Month reception featured garden-fresh flowers, commemorative tote bags, proclamation prints and a bountiful spread of refreshments enjoyed by all. Guests admired artwork by local artist Sahana Lindsey, whose illustration — bursting with sunflowers, butterflies and homegrown produce — captured five decades of dedication to sustainability and community in Santa Monica.