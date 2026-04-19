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Santa Monica Marks 50 Years of Community Gardens

By Maaz Alin
Santa Monica community members and city staff gathered at City Hall for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Santa Monica Community Gardens during an Earth Month reception
Photo Credit: Fran Lyness
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On April 14, Santa Monica City Hall came alive with community spirit as residents and city staff gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Santa Monica Community Gardens. The Earth Month reception featured garden-fresh flowers, commemorative tote bags, proclamation prints and a bountiful spread of refreshments enjoyed by all. Guests admired artwork by local artist Sahana Lindsey, whose illustration — bursting with sunflowers, butterflies and homegrown produce — captured five decades of dedication to sustainability and community in Santa Monica.

Tags: Community City Hall
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Maaz Alin

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