One year after launching, the city of Santa Monica's SaMo Bridge diversion program has exceeded initial goals, connecting hundreds of justice-involved individuals to housing, treatment and supportive services.

On May 14, the city celebrated four recent graduates at a ceremony recognizing participants who completed their 90-day rehabilitation plan through SaMo Bridge.

In its first year, the program logged 462 Police Department referrals, with 363 individuals starting 90-day care coordination plans. Of the 233 participants directly connected to services, 81% were immediately placed into housing and treatment programs. Fifty-four graduates became eligible for citation dismissal.

SaMo Bridge launched in April 2025 and was initially designed to serve about 260 people annually. The program is fully funded through a state grant and operates as a collaboration between the City Attorney's Office, Police Department, Housing and Human Services Department, and Exodus Recovery, Inc.

"These results show what is possible when we intervene early and offer people a path forward instead of cycling them through the criminal justice system," Chief Deputy City Attorney Jenna Grigsby said. "SaMo Bridge is helping individuals stabilize, access care and make meaningful changes that benefit both them and the broader community."

Police Chief Darrick Jacob said the program has become an essential tool for officers.

"It allows us to respond in a way that is compassionate, effective, and addresses immediate concerns, while helping individuals access the services that reduce repeat calls for service and improve overall public safety," Jacob said.

Building on early success, the city expanded SaMo Bridge in early 2026 as part of the Realignment Plan. The expansion increased capacity at the respite hub and enhanced overnight staffing, allowing the program to serve more individuals.

"SaMo Bridge is a critical part of our broader strategy to address homelessness with compassion," Housing and Human Services Director Aileen Reynolds said. "By meeting people where they are and connecting them to services right away, we are creating real opportunities for long-term stability."

The city provides regular updates on SaMo Bridge at quarterly Human Services Commission meetings.

More information on SaMo Bridge and other city diversion programs is available at santamonica.gov/topic-explainers/diversion-programs.

Edited by SMDP Staff