The most recent Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club meeting was a productive working session, where we elected our officers for the 2026–27 fiscal year, selected our Santa Monica High School scholarship recipients, and continued planning for our upcoming fundraising event on May 17.

With the event just a few weeks away, here’s what you need to know about our first Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Comedy Night. The event will be held at The Crow at Bergamot Station (2525 Michigan Ave., Unit F4, Santa Monica) on Sunday, May 17, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $75, or $150 for VIP seating in the front along with two complimentary drinks. Proceeds from the evening will support local nonprofits serving Santa Monica and the Pacific Palisades during a time of increased need. Past beneficiaries include the SM YMCA, Meals on Wheels West, Step Up on Second, Westside Food Bank, and Westside Family Health Center, among many others.

Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the theater, and parking is free. And who couldn’t use an evening of laughter right now? The event also makes a great Mother’s Day gift—giving your mom a fun night out that also supports the community. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search “Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions.” We would hate you to miss out, so purchase your tickets now!

It is always encouraging when new Lions members step into leadership roles, bringing fresh ideas and energy. At the same time, we are grateful for long-time members who continue to step forward and help sustain the traditions that define our club. For the coming year, we are fortunate to have a strong mix of both. The following officers and board members will take effect on July 1:

President - Carol Ann Emmitt

Vice President - Kathy Boole

Secretary - Gail Litvack

Treasurer - Pam Andrews

Membership - Kingsley Fife

Service - Brian Ransom

Marketing - Derrick Beerensteyn & Becca Brando

LCIF Coordinator - Susan DeRemer

Lion Tamer - Chris Carrico

Tail Twister - Linda Levee

General Board Members - Kanda Kandasamy & Gordon Wong

Each year, as we review applications for the SMPP Lions Scholarship, we are inspired by the creativity, compassion, and accomplishments of local students. From musicians to athletes to scholars, each student demonstrates a clear vision for how they want to make an impact on the world—and based on what they have already achieved, we are confident they will. Selecting just two recipients is never easy, but we are pleased to announce this year’s awardees: Rosalie Tsirlin and Grayson Fitzgerald. We look forward to meeting them in person at an upcoming meeting.

If you’re interested in becoming more involved in your community, we invite you to join us as a guest at our next Lions Club dinner meeting on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1040 Pico Boulevard. Please RSVP to Kingsley Fife at 310-367-2679 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com.